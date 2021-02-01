Evelyn (nee Gaver) Venezky, age 90, died Jan. 24, 2021 from complications of COVID. She was the beloved wife of the late David Lester Venezky; devoted mother of Donna (Robert) DeLeon and Mark (Elizabeth) Venezky; cherished grandmother of Emma DeLeon, Alyssa DeLeon, Nora Venezky and Sara Venezky; daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred (nee Baker) Gaver; sister of Merle Gaver, Donald Gaver and the late Bernard Gaver. She was dedicated wife and homemaker, following a brief career as an RN. Funeral Services held privately. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements by Amigone Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
