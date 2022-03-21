Evelyn Wilson

Evelyn F Wilson, 94, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Tranquility at Fredericktowne, Maryland, at the age of 94. She was born on Oct. 1, 1927, a daughter to Jesse Lee and Sarah Ann (Harmon) Garrott. She was one of seven children.
She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1945.
Mrs. Wilson was a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church in Brunswick. She was a charter member of F.O.E. Auxiliary 1136 in Brunswick and Frederick Chapter No. 79, Order of the Eastern Star.
She was happiest sitting on her back porch talking with family and friends while keeping watch over New York Hill.
She is survived by one son, David Wilson, and his wife, Shirley, of Brunswick; one granddaughter, Sherry Wilson DeShong, and her husband, Brian; and two great-grandsons, Dustin and Dean DeShong, of Big Cove Tannery, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald A. Wilson, along with her parents; three brothers, Martin, Clifford “Tiny”, Marion “Peachy” Garrott; and three sisters, Elizabeth “Sis” Barnhouse, Lucille Barnhouse and Audrey Williams. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Marty Garrott, who was raised as a brother.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Stauffer Funeral Homes in Brunswick.
A celebration of Evelyn’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the funeral home in Brunswick. Pastor Katie O’Hern Hamilton will be officiating. Following services interment will be at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: New Hope United Methodist Church or Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Company.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.