Evelyn Wood Carlin, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on May 5, 2021, at the age of 98. She is survived by her two children, James R. “Jim” Carlin Jr. and Gwendolyn Carlin Scott (Terry); three grandchildren, Lindsey Carlin, Devon Carlin and Jonathan Scott (Heather Prusak); nieces, nephews and extended family; and a host of friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, James R. “Bob” Carlin; daughter-in-law, Christine Carlin; parents, Alfred and Jessie Wood; and her nine brothers and sisters.
Evelyn grew up in Barnesville, attended Poolesville High School and graduated with honors from Strayer College. After Bob returned from the war, they married and moved to Bethesda. Evelyn worked at Perpetual Savings and Loan as secretary to the president of the bank until 1951, when she left to start a family. In 1960, she returned to the workforce and took a position at the National Institutes of Health. She received the NIH Award of Merit and, after 30 years of service, she retired as a grants management officer and a manager known for her loyalty and sense of humor. Following her retirement, she and her husband moved to Crestwood Village in Frederick, where she lived for more than 30 years.
Evelyn was an active member of several churches throughout her lifetime. She attended Barnesville Baptist Church until she moved to Bethesda and joined St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. There, she taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school for more than 40 years, and she was director of vacation Bible school for a time. She also served on the building committee, organ committee, administrative board and council on ministries; she was the accompanist for the children’s choir; and she inscribed Bibles for children receiving their first Communions. When she moved to Frederick, she joined the Trinity Evangelical and Reformed Church in Adamstown, where she served on the consistory as secretary. She later joined Buckeystown United Methodist Church, where she participated in the choir and handbell choir, and served as treasurer of the Willing Workers.
Evelyn was also a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star with the Kensington and Frederick chapters, and she enjoyed playing the piano and organ for Eastern Star functions. A self-taught pianist, she was passionate about music and loved to play for anyone who would listen. She also enjoyed “working her crossword puzzle” every day, in pen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, at 10401 Armory Ave., Kensington, MD 20895. Please include “In Memory of Evelyn Carlin” in the memo line, or contact St. Paul’s to make a donation electronically.