F. Elaine Burdette

Frances “Elaine” Burdette, 78, of New Windsor, passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
Born Aug. 26, 1943, in Bethesda, Maryland, she was the daughter of late Frances Norma Becker Grogan and David Randolph Grogan.
She was the wife of the late Harry “Wayne” Burdette, whom she married Oct. 6, 1961.
She was a lifelong dairy farmer in Montgomery County before moving her family to Frederick County in 1980. She was a longtime member of the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association; 4-H leader for the Montgomery County Holstein 4-H Club for many years; and a lifetime member of the Montgomery County Fair.
She especially found great pride and joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her four sons, Wayne S. Burdette (Marty), Jeffrey Burdette (Shirley), Randolph Burdette (Michelle) and Gregory Burdette (Patti); 12 grandchildren, Ashley Clinton (Jay), Brandi Knill (Brian), Koty Burdette (Ali), Emma Burdette and Albert Burdette (Sabrina), Justin Kelly (Kassandra), Jessica Eaves, Jason Eaves, Jordon Eaves, Curtis Ledford (Lindsay), Calvin Ledford and Cameron Ledford; eight great-grandchildren, Breanna Clinton, Alisha Clinton, Bentley Knill, Emory Burdette, Iyanna Bowie, AJion Plummer, Layla Ledford and Levi Ledford; one sister, Amelia Walker; two brothers, Norman and Karl Grogan; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was known by many other special individuals as “MOM.”
She was predeceased by a brother, David “William” Grogan.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, Maryland, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, with a service at 12:30 p.m.
Pallbearers are her four sons and grandsons; honorary pallbearer is Ernie Kingan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BridgingLife Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or a charity of one’s choice.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.