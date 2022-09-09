F. Ridgely “Ridge” Cramer II, 88, of Walkersville, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of the late Joyce Cramer, who died in 2006. They were married for 26 years at the time of her passing.
Born Nov. 7, 1933, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Frank R. Cramer and Ellis J. (Mercer) Cramer. He was the last of his immediate family.
He graduated from Walkersville High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as a proud Marine from 1953 to 1957.
Ridge worked for the Phillips 66 Fuel Oil Company after his enlistment and settling down in Walkersville in 1958. He became an Insurance Adjuster in the early 1970’s and worked for Selected Risks, Erie Insurance and the Gay and Taylor Company in Towson in various positions. He retired in 1999. He also worked at Montgomery Ward in Annapolis.
He was an active member for the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company and Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company. He was a weekly worker at the joint bingo fundraiser, and sold holder tickets at many rescue company events. His tenure with the fire company started in 1958. He held numerous positions at the fire company, including engine driver, vice president (1963-1965) and board of directors (1967, 2014-2015). He was instrumental in starting the County Fire Police Association in 1969. He was captain of the marching unit from 1963 to 1977.
Ridge was an active community leader and served as a Walkersville town commissioner from 1972-1978, and also served as an election judge. He was the first president of the Kiwanis Club of Walkersville, which was organized in 1973. Additionally, he was an active member of the Shangri-La Detachment of the Marine Corp League of Frederick; an active member of Woodsboro American Legion Post 282; and president of the Glade Town Condo Association for over a decade, serving from 2007-2019.
He is survived by four sons, William Ridgely “Topper” Cramer and wife Cindy, of Walkersville, Jordan Cramer, of Houston, Texas, Marc Cramer and wife Brittany, of York, Pennsylvania, and Bryan Conley, of Weatherford, Texas; a daughter, Courtney Vogenitz and husband Matt, of Stafford, Virginia; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Eileen Cramer, of Walkersville.
He was predeceased by his former wife, Betty Jean Wise, in 1990; two sisters, Josephine Gilbert and Shirley Stull; and a brother, Richard Cramer.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville, with Woodsboro American Legion Post 282 conducting a memorial service at 6 p.m.
A celebration of Ridge’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from the funeral home, with the Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company, P.O. Box 202, Walkersville, MD 21793, or Woodsboro American Legion Post 282, 101 W. Elizabeth St., Woodsboro, MD 21798.