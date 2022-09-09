F. Ridgely "Ridge" Cramer II

F. Ridgely “Ridge” Cramer II, 88, of Walkersville, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of the late Joyce Cramer, who died in 2006. They were married for 26 years at the time of her passing.

Born Nov. 7, 1933, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Frank R. Cramer and Ellis J. (Mercer) Cramer. He was the last of his immediate family.