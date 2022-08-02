Faith Millhouse Andrews, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, passed peacefully from this life July 25, 2022. She was the wife of Jim Andrews.
Born in 1946 in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William and Claudia Millhouse. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1964.
She worked for many years in nursing in Montgomery County, Washington, D.C., Frederick Health Hospital, nursing homes, and private duty nursing and caretaking.
She was an avid reader and collector of bookmarks, and she visited the library frequently.
Faith is survived by her husband, Jim Andrews; her two sons, Jeffrey Boyd (Wendy) and Michael Boyd (Shannon); two grandsons, Connor Boyd and Tyler Boyd; her sister, Tracy Millhouse (Bobby Flurie); her niece, Carrie Black (Justin); her nephew, Spencer Black; and five cousins.
Special thanks to her friend and caretaker, Laurie Trammel; also, her friend since childhood, Linda Cleveland, and her daughter-in-law, Shannon Boyd, who was like a daughter and was always there with love, care, help and friendship.
Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.
