Fannie Mabel Anderson

Mrs. Fannie Mabel (Young) Anderson, 95, died on Jan. 17, 2022, at Lorien, Mount Airy. She was the wife of the late Clarence (Tom) Anderson. They had been married 55 years when he passed away in 2003.
Born Aug. 18, 1926, Fannie was the youngest of three children born to the late Herman and Eva (Schneider) Young. She was predeceased by her brother Jacob Young and sister Louise Selby.
After graduating high school in 1944, Fannie worked for a brief time filling out shipping labels for orders at a Frederick clothing manufacturer. She then was accepted into the Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in the class of 1947.
Her nursing career took her from the hospital, to private duty assignments, to an ear, nose and throat (ENT) office in Frederick, and then to Springfield State Hospital in Sykesville, Maryland, for 23 years. She retired in 1988 as the Nursing Division chief of the tri-county unit for Howard, Montgomery and Carroll counties.
Fannie was a member of Poplar Springs United Methodist Church, and she maintained her strong ties to her childhood church family at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. She was a former member of the Mount Airy Chapter 95 Order of the Eastern Star. Fannie loved spending time with her family and friends and traveling.
Surviving are two sons, Larry W. Anderson and wife Charlene, of Monrovia, and Frederick A. Anderson and wife Karen, of Ijamsville; and grandchildren, Richard Anderson (Brad Marzolf), of Ithaca, New York, Daniel Anderson, of Monrovia, and Amanda (Anderson) Kantoski (Nick), of Frederick.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Lorien, Mount Airy, for the excellent care and support Mom received in her 12 1/2 years at the facility, in addition to Gilchrist Hospice for its compassion and support.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, Maryland, 21771.
Funeral services will be held at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, Maryland, 21771 on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Greg Quintrell and the Rev. Paul Warnken will officiate.
Interment will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.
Donations in Fannie’s name may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 108 Byte Drive, No. 103, Frederick, Maryland, 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.