Fannie Ridge

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Fannie Eleanor Misner Ridge (Meemaw), of Creagerstown, Maryland, on Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence. Fannie was born at home on Mud Cottage Road, Thurmont, on Feb. 10, 1933, to the late Victor Floyd Misner and Ida May (Wolfe) Misner. She was the loving wife of 41 years to Ernest (Bud) Walter Ridge, who predeceased her on March 15, 1993.
Fannie attended Thurmont High School and worked for 26 years at Claire Frock. She was an accomplished seamstress and passed her knowledge on to her daughters. As the years progressed and her health no longer permitted, she greatly missed her garden and preparing the family meals. She was a master cook from scratch and was often told that she should have her own restaurant. Fannie enjoyed listening to gospel music, watching cooking shows, her puzzle books and watching “her stories.”
Fannie was the last of her immediate family and was predeceased by brothers, Floyd, Albert, Keller, James, Lester, Victor, Austin and Harold; her sisters, Edna, Margie and Goldie; and a special niece, Patsy Misner Fritz. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Ellen and Trudy Ann; a daughter-in-law, Janet; and a granddaughter, Tina Misner Rippeon.
She is survived by her children, Alan Misner, Virginia Buhrman (Greg Sr.) and Robert Ridge Sr. (Chanene); 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a special niece, Carolyn Gray; sister-in-law, Pauline Ridge Grimes; and brothers-in-law, Roy Ridge (Peggy) and Charles Ridge (Ruth). She will also be remembered by a special friend, Rosie Andrew.
Many thanks to Chanene for her special love.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be in Creagerstown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.