Fannie Ridge

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Fannie Eleanor Misner Ridge (Meemaw), of Creagerstown, Maryland, on Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence. Fannie was born at home on Mud Cottage Road, Thurmont, on Feb. 10, 1933, to the late Victor Floyd Misner and Ida May (Wolfe) Misner. She was the loving wife of 41 years to Ernest (Bud) Walter Ridge, who predeceased her on March 15, 1993.

Fannie attended Thurmont High School and worked for 26 years at Claire Frock. She was an accomplished seamstress and passed her knowledge on to her daughters. As the years progressed and her health no longer permitted, she greatly missed her garden and preparing the family meals. She was a master cook from scratch and was often told that she should have her own restaurant. Fannie enjoyed listening to gospel music, watching cooking shows, her puzzle books and watching “her stories.”