Fay Horman, 82, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. She was the wife of Ed Horman. Born Jan. 10, 1939, in Frederick County, she had a long career with C&P telephone as well as AT&T.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Horman; brother, Richard Grimes; son, Dwayne Devilbiss and wife Michelle; and many nieces, nephews and step family.
She was preceded in death by sister, Kay Baer; brother, Bill Grimes; and first husband, James Devilbiss.
There will be no service. However, there will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Online condolences can be offered at bracman2@comcast.net.