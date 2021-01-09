Fay Ellen Reese, age 73, of Johnsville, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Frederick Health after an extended illness. Born July 28, 1947 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Russell H. and R. Pauline Pittinger Frounfelter. She was the wife of W. Thomas Reese who died in 2011.
Fay was a 1965 graduate of Linganore High School. She was an active member of the Johnsville United Methodist Church where she served as organist for 50 years. She was a member of the Linganore Grange #410 in Unionville. In earlier years she was a farm wife, then was employed with Southern States and Myers’ Grocery (Jubilee Foods), both of Union Bridge. She later worked in housekeeping at the Brethren Service Center, New Windsor. Fay enjoyed baking, gardening, tending her flowers, her pets and spending time with her family.
Surviving are sons, Marty T. Reese and wife Jill, Ronald R. Reese and wife Annette and Eric D. Reese and Michele, all of Johnsville; 11 grandchildren, Brandon T., triplets Jackson D., Jordan J. and Sophie E.; Logan B., Destiny M., Cheyenne N., Jacob N., Naomi D. and twins Nina J. and Julia A.; and great grandson, Brantley. She will also be remembered by dear friend, Patsy Eyler of Walkersville.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family, with Rev. Shari McCourt, her pastor and Billy Horton, representing the Grange, officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Union Bridge.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, January 10. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect.
Memorial contributions may be made to Linganore Grange, 10102B McKinstry Mill Rd., New Windsor, MD 21776 or to Johnsville United Methodist Church, 11106 Green Valley Rd., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.