Faye Ellen Thompson, 62, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Dec. 5 2020, at home. Faye was born June 13, 1958, in Frederick County, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Ross Keeney and Catherine Irene Etzler. Faye was from a family of 13 siblings.
Faye is a member of Linganore High School Class of 1976. She was the wife of Michael Thompson for 21 years.
She is survived by her children, Wendy and Gilbert Mayne, Michelle Gyamfi, Charlene Thompson(Doug), Christina Price, all in Winchester, Virgnia. She has grandchildren, Kristina Mayne, Kayla Fauver, Natalie Mayne, Logan and Skylar Gatrell, Hailey Johnson/ Tyrell Thompson. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Autumn and Charles Tate of Winchester, Virginia. She is survived by her sisters, Alta Toms, Joyce Flohr, Janet Kauffman of Frederick, Maryland, and Ruth Grimes (Bill), of Boonsboro, Maryland; her brothers, Donald Keeney (Lois) of Union Bridge, Maryland, and Roger Keeney (Cheryl) of West Virginia. She loved all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whole heartedly. She was predeceased by sisters, Liz Brashears, Catherine Whalen and Dorothy Davis; and brothers, Web Etzler, Ross Keeney Jr. and Vernon Keeney.
She is a member of Winchester Moose Club. She always loved doing Special Olympics Christmas Party with Mike Tyson. She has numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. She will be remembered by her friends Carl Lenhart and Patsy Stallings.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at noon. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill cemetery, Monrovia, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to defray funeral expenses.
