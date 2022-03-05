Fern Cregger Bodmer, 97, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away at her home Feb. 26, 2022. She was the longest living member of her ancestors, beginning with the arrival of the English Paxtons in 1682. Born Oct. 21, 1924, in Nebo, Virginia, she was the third of 10 children of Luther and Ada Paxton Cregger. Fern lost the love of her life, Charles, on July 14, 2010. She is survived by her siblings, Arnold (Jenny), Gwenda Fuss (Lloyd), Leslie (Joan) and Marvin (Diane). The following siblings predeceased her: Ruby, Wayne, Irvin, Elmer and Rhudy.
The Cregger family moved from Virginia to Maryland when Fern was 5 years old. They farmed first in Dickerson and later in Emmittsburg, Maryland. Fern attended school in Poolesville, graduating in 1943. She married Charles Roszier Bodmer on June 7, 1944, and raised their children in a home they built in Poolesville. Fern was active in the Poolesville Methodist Church, where she was in the choir and taught Sunday school. She was the first female school bus driver in Poolesville, and she transported children for 19 years. She thoroughly enjoyed all the activities that came with being a mother of five children.
In 1981, Fern and Charles moved to Carroll Valley, Fairfield, Pennsylvania. They joined the Four Square Gospel Church in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where Fern taught a class for young barrieds. They later transferred their membership to Lower Marsh Presbyterian Church. After Charles’ passing in 2010, Fern moved to Spirit Trust Lutheran, The Villages at Gettysburg, and became a member of the Living Hope Presbyterian Church.
Fern is survived by her children, Ed (Nancy), Tom (Carol), Diane Boyer (Clark), Jim (Ann) and Gary (Patty); her cherished grandchildren, Carrie (Tim) Brandt, Jason (Jessica), James Boyer, Beth (Brian) Boyer, Serrin (Eric) Ransom, Lora MacDowell, Katie (Danny) Hall, Corey (Jamie) Breidenstein and Ada Zada. Fern’s great-grandchildren — Nicholas and Joshua Brandt; Grace, Sam, Caleb and Anna Bodmer; Owen Ransom; Wilson MacDowell; Riley Breidenstein, and Remi and Ella Hall — continue the family heritage. Fern’s two great loves in her life were her relationship with the Lord and her family.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. March 19, 2022, at Living Hope Presbyterian Church, 155 Early Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325.