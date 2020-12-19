Fern V. Long, 75, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born Feb. 3, 1945 in Thurmont, Maryland, to Russell D.and Hallie M. (Long) Long.
In her later years, Fern worked 11 years at Circle K in Garrett County before retiring in May of 2009.
She was a member of the American Legion Post 178 of Garrett and loved to camp and she loved her dogs.
She is survived by two sons, a daughter, and their spouses, Lee O’Brian and Carla Portner of Auburn, Troy Randolph and Traci Portner of Hamilton and Lisa Fern and Brian Lacey of Garrett; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother, Doris E Gruber of Woodsboro, Maryland, Connie O. (Robert) Fream of Thurmont, Maryland and Russell D (Bonnie) Long Jr. of Frederick, Maryland.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ramona Kinna and Gloria Long; and six brothers, Carroll, Irven “Buster”, Daniel, Grayson, Calvin, and Harvey E. N..
Due to COVID-19, services and burial will be private for immediate family. Final resting place will be Utica Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the American Lung Association or the Animal Shelter in Thurmont, Maryland. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.