Florance Ellen Nash, 87, a retired postmaster, passed away to be with Jesus Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. She was the wife to Nummer Brice Nash for 69 years. Born Dec. 23, 1933, Mrs. Nash was the daughter to the late Alexander Bruce French, a charismatic railroad engineer, and his wife, Emma Jane (Milburn) French.
A longtime Maryland resident, she was educated and raised in Washington, D.C., and was born in Leesburg, Virginia. In 1951, she married her sweetheart, Nummer Brice Nash, and followed him to Texas as a military spouse.
Ellen, her preferred form of address, was a gentle spirit with a sunny personality that naturally drew people to her. She was generous with her time and attention, and she became a confidant to many. Her infectious joy and radiating love empowered others through her encouragement.
She was known as a remarkable cook and avid cookbook collector. She was especially known for her southern-style cooking and the sharing of recipes handed down through her family.
Ellen, a beloved mother and grandmother, left a legacy of which she was most proud: a daughter, Delaine (Ron); a son, Mark (Gigi); 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Nash; as well as four brothers, Frederick, William, Bruce and Robert French.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 1-2 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, followed by a funeral service to be held at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 at 12:30 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.