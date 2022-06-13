Florence Angleberger

Florence Isabelle Mehaffie Angleberger, 86, of 9241 Bealls Farm Road Frederick, left this world on June 10, 2022 at home in her sleep under the care of her son Joe and daughter in law Anna.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 17 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick with the Rev. Ronald Reaves officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Resthaven Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Flo was born in Frederick Maryland to George and Fannie (Michael) Mehaffie on November 7, 1935. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1953 and attended Visitation Academy for one year for business. She worked for a period of time at HB Duvall where she met her future husband. She married John (Buck) Angleberger on April 27, 1956 in Frederick. Flo started work at Frederick Memorial Hospital in 1961 and worked there for 55 years before retiring in 2015.
Flo is preceded in death by her husband, daughter Diana Durgan, her parents, brother James, sister Frances and step-granddaughter Michelle Lombardo.
Flo is survived by two sons, Jeffery (Angel) of Colton, NY, Joseph (Anna) of Urbana, and one daughter Tammy (John) Shriver (Frederick), 8 grandchildren, Jeffery J. Angleberger, Jennie Angleberger, Samantha Angleberger, Amanda (Jessie) Angleberger, Elizabeth Faust, Zachary Faust, Jacob Angleberger, John Henry Angleberger, and a step granddaughter Rachel Fowler, step grandson Michael Slaughter and two great-grandchildren (Madelyn and Landon) and two step great-grandchildren (Liam and Maggie). She is also survived by two brothers, George (Romney, WV) and Robert (Linda) (Middletown), and two sisters, Connie Boone (Williamsport) and Terri Leather (Lexington, KY) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Flo was a member of the FMH Bowling League for many years with her husband and children. She was a tireless worker, canning, cooking, working in the garden, playing cards with family and friends, crabbing with her husband and would do anything for anyone. She loved frogs and the color purple and was a long-time resident of the Potomac Fish & Game Club where she and her family spent vacations and weekends until moving there until Buck passed. Flo was also an Avon salesperson for a long period of time. Her and Buck raised their children in three different homes, one on Linganore Road, one in Mt. Pleasant on McKaig Road and on Dublin Road in Walkersville. After Buck’s passing, she owned her home in Thurmont on Ramsburg Road for 20 years.
The family of Flo wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice and to Connie for all of her time and help with her sister.