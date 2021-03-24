Florence Rose Baker, 89, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at The Leland of Laurel Run in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
Born April 7, 1931, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Jay Rhodes and Carrie Mae (Lamp) Rhodes.
She was Catholic by faith.
She is survived by her companion, Jesse E. Bowman; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Baker; sister, Carriemae Gumm; and half-sister, Hilda Stillwell.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Rest Haven Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland, with Pastor Virgil Cain officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Florence Baker to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.