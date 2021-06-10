Florence Bassler

Florence C. Bassler, 90, of Emmitsburg, passed from this life on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital Center. She was the wife of the late George Laurence Bassler. Born on July 4, 1930, in Florence, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Raymond Baird and Jennie (Brown) Baird.
She is survived by her children, Jane Russom, Lee Bassler and wife Katie, Roy Bassler and his significant other, Ann, Allen Bassler and wife Tammy, and Marie Butler; siblings, Barbara Pierce, Charlene Gray and Charles Baird and his wife Kate; and a sister-in-law, Reba Baird. She was very proud to have had 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren and counting!!! She will also be remembered by many, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Alvin Bassler; a brother, James Baird; brothers-in-law, David Pierce and Cissell Gordon; and a sister-in-law, Lucy Gordon.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Ascension for the care they provided Mrs. Bassler over the years.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont. A celebration of Florence’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. James Hamrick officiating. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville, Maryland. Face coverings are optional for attendees.
Memorial donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association—WEB, P.O. Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075, or Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.