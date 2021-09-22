Florence Cardarelli, 89, of Frederick, MD 21701, died peacefully with her children at her side at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick Thursday evening, Sept. 16, 2021.
Florence was born in Syracuse, New York, to Florence Hummell (Stocker) and Joseph Hummell on Oct. 18, 1931, the fifth of nine children. After attending Central High School in Syracuse, Florence married Armond Cardarelli in June 1951; they were married for 67 years.
Florence was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who cherished her family above all else. Raising five active children was no easy task, but Florence ran a well-organized home filled with laughter, joy, and warmth.
She was fond of musicals, art, reading, nature, tea, chocolate and fall weather. She was active in her book club and played mah-jongg. She believed in living your life with kindness, humility and patience — values she passed on to her children. Everyone knew her as a person who looked on the bright side of life. She had something kind to say about everyone. Living through the Great Depression, Florence was grateful for the many blessings in her life and never took anything for granted. A devoted Catholic and a longtime member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Frederick, Florence attended service every Sunday while she was able.
Florence is survived by her loving siblings, Jim, Doris and Shirley; and five children, Gary Cardarelli (Sharon Dodge), Laura Murphy, Brian Cardarelli (Diane Johnson), Diane (Henry Felices), and Paul Cardarelli. Florence was the most loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by grandson, Gregory Cardarelli; her husband, Armond; and siblings, Joseph, Eddie, John, Delores and Helen.
A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church at 8651 Biggs Ford Road in Walkersville, Maryland, Saturday Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. for family only (due to the pandemic). Immediately following the service, a reception will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Florence’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Memorial contributions in her name can be made at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/FlorenceCardarelli. Arrangements have been made by Resthaven Funeral Services, Frederick. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, go to www.resthaven.us