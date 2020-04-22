Florence Rohann (Leatherman) Doyle, 95, of Myersville, MD, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 20, 2020 of natural causes.
Born September 12, 1924 in Ellerton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Daniel Leatherman and Carrie Ellen (Brandenburg) Leatherman.
She was employed by Frederick County Board of Education for 25 years, retiring at age 69 to care for her husband. She was a teacher’s aide at Myersville and Wolfsville Elementary Schools.
Florence enjoyed traveling, sewing, going on disaster relief projects with Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, sending cards of encouragement to children in her schools and church, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a contagious laugh that brought tears to her face and those around.
Florence was a lifetime member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren. She lived her faith, studied the scriptures and listened to Christian music and radio daily.
Florence married Emory Christian Doyle Sr. on December 24, 1947. They were married for 55 years. Together, they raised four children, Emory (Mary) Doyle, Blue Ridge, VA, Linda Million, Wausau, WI, David (Pam) Doyle, Smithsburg, MD, and Debbie (Lee) Wolf, Myersville, MD; eleven grandchildren, Christian, Jason, Bethany Doyle, Rohann (Aron Cherek) Million, Carrie (Jason) Massie, Jeffrey (Jocelyn) Doyle, Jessica (Kevin) Strickland, Ashley (Brian) Weiblinger, Phillip (Jamile) Wiles, Brandy (Mike) Lewis, Amy (Jason Stephens) Wolf; and eleven great grandchildren, three brothers, Arthur, Ernest, and Elwood Leatherman, one sister Grace Moser, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Emory, three brothers, Merle, Gaither and Franklin Leatherman, two sisters, Mildred Blickenstaff and Annabelle Martin and son-in-law, George Million.
A private graveside service will be held at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of Florence’s life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 575 Myersville, MD 21773.
