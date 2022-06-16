Florence Elaine (Hodges) Curley went to be with her husband Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Beltsville, Maryland, but most recently resided in Frederick, Maryland.
She was born Jan. 24, 1930, to the late Mildred and Louis Hodges in Washington, D.C. She graduated from McKinley Technology High School in Washington, D.C., in 1948. She served as secretary at an Army base in Japan at the conclusion of World War II. She worked at numerous secretarial jobs before retiring from the University of Maryland in 1992.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, J. Patrick Curley III, in 2014. She was the last of the eight Hodges sisters, with Katherine (Montgomery), Dorothy (Esham), Mildred Ann (Saxty), Lois (Previti), Martha May (Sullivan), Lottie (Seaman) and Marie (Allen) being the others.
She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by surviving family members who include: daughter, Robin Lane; sons, Patrick (Angela) and Timothy (Tina); grandchildren, Brendan (Jess), Joseph (Amy), Sean, Thomas, Paul (Adrienne), Robin and Paige; great-grandchildren, Brooks and Chase; along with numerous nieces and nephews across the country.
A ceremony in her memory will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD. 21771.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor (Washington, D.C.) or the Homewood Foundation (Frederick, Maryland).
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com.