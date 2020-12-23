Florence Ropp

Florence Mae Ropp, 85, of Middletown, went home to be with the Lord at Doey’s House in Hagerstown on Sunday, Dec. 20. 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Ralph Schlosser Ropp.
Born in Middletown on March 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Grayson Franklin and Nellie Mae Bussard Cartee. She lived in Ellerton, Maryland, on the family farm until her marriage. Florence and husband Ralph were dairy farmers until 1984 and were 50-year members of the Maryland Virginia Milk Producers Association. She was a school bus driver for 40 years with Frederick County Public Schools where she drove Buses 36, 188 and 159. In her later years, she served as a school bus aide, retiring in 2014. She was a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville and attended Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown.
She is survived by six children, Linda Wiles and husband Larry, of Smithsburg, Frank Ropp and wife Becky, of Middletown, Frances Draper and husband Mark, of Myersville, Donna Ecker, of Boonsboro, Faye Wastler and husband Brad, of Middletown , Becky Schroyer and husband Larry, of Myersville; and son-in-law, Barry Bidle of Middletown.
She is also survived by a brother, Charles Cartee; sisters-in-law, Ester Lerch and Emma Brace Blumenauer.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Edna Bidle; sisters, Ruth Kendig and Betty Jane Brandenburg; and brother, Austin Cartee.
She is survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her companion, “Lucy,” her beloved cat, special friend, Mae Grossnickle at Fahrney-Keedy Home and Village; and many children who knew her home as home.
Graveside funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27 in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown. The Rev. Robin Covell will officiate. Please observe all COVID restrictions at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Doey’s House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.