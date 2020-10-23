Florence Scanlon Abrahams

It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of Florence Abrahams, 83, of Woodbine, on Sunday Oct. 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of Joseph P. Abrahams Jr.
Flo was preceded in death by her children, Luke Abrahams and Connie P. Abrahams. Besides her husband, she is survived by her stepdaughter, Linda G. Abrahams; grandchildren Christie (Pavlock) Galster, Seth Abrahams, Sarah (Abrahams) Durden and Josh Abrahams; and eight great-grandchildren.
Flo lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed rescuing animals, Maryland crabs and spending time with family and friends.
A celebration of Flo’s life will be held 10 a.m. Nov. 7, 2020 at Mount Olivet Mausoleum, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD.