Florence Marie (Carey) Shaw, 85, of Frederick passed away January 9, 2022.
She was born in Easthampton, MA to the late George and Meleina Carey. She graduated from Frederick High School, then went on to work as a secretary for the National Institutes of Health Cancer Center. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, going on bus trips and cruises, camping and fishing with her husband on Cayuga Lake, NY, and dancing. She also liked to make quilts, paint by numbers, sew, and do puzzles. She was also an avid red-hatter.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Leward and Lenard Carey.
She is survived by her husband, Walter; sister, Trudy Barrick; sons, Michael Shaw, David and wife Maria, James and girlfriend Cindy, and Robert and wife Heather; grandsons, Mike Jr. and Amber, Joseph, and Christopher Shaw; granddaughter, Eliza Shaw; great grandchildren, Colette Shaw, Kaylee Jones, Alissa Jones, and Ethan Shaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 11am Thursday January 13, 2022 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy (US 15 N) Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12pm followed by burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.