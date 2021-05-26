Floyd E. Runkles

Floyd Eugene Runkles, age 78, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Born Dec. 22, 1942, in Harrisville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Norman Filmore Runkles and Lenny Elizabeth Fritz Runkles. He was the husband of Norma “Dean” Runkles, his wife of 60 years.
Floyd retired from John Driggs Inc. in 2003 as a union heavy equipment operator with Hall 77, where he had been a member for 50 years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughters, Sandra “Sandi” Cavanagh and husband Gregory Buhrman, Theresa “Jeannie” Tomasini and husband John; grandchildren, Amanda and Shannon Cavanagh, Taylor Tomasini and wife Stefania, and Justin Tomasini and wife Alexandria; and siblings, William “Sonny” Runkles and Ruth Ausherman and husband Lyn.
He was predeceased by brothers, Charles “Buddy” Fritz, Albert “Filmore” Runkles and Norman F. “June” Runkles Jr.
Mr. Runkles’ family would like to give their appreciation to his many nieces, nephews and friends for their love throughout the years.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at Hartzler Funeral Home in Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick MD 21701.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, with Pastor Greg Quintrell officiating.
Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Mount Airy.
