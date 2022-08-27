Floyd Seiss

Floyd James Edward (Dick) Seiss, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, passed from this life on Aug. 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 7, 1931, near Graceham, Maryland, he was the son of the late Willis J. Seiss and Ora May (Saylor) Seiss. He is survived by his wife, Verna K. (Chun) Seiss.

He was the proud owner and operator of Seiss & Sons Backhoe Service until his retirement. Ever the dedicated, hard worker, he continued advising for his sons, who took over the business. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, during the war, he met the love of his life, his future wife, Verna. They remained happily married for nearly 70 years.