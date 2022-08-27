Floyd Seiss

Floyd James Edward (Dick) Seiss, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, passed from this life on Aug. 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 7, 1931, near Graceham, Maryland, he was the son of the late Willis J. Seiss and Ora May (Saylor) Seiss. He is survived by his wife, Verna K. (Chun) Seiss.
He was the proud owner and operator of Seiss & Sons Backhoe Service until his retirement. Ever the dedicated, hard worker, he continued advising for his sons, who took over the business. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, during the war, he met the love of his life, his future wife, Verna. They remained happily married for nearly 70 years.
Dick was a lover of animals, particularly horses. He served in various capacities, including president, with the Thurmont Riding Club for many years. He enjoyed fishing throughout his life, and witnessed many launches from Cape Canaveral in the 1960s while fishing with his best friend, J. A. Mikell, on the Banana River. Dick came from a large family, the 12th of 13 children, and remained close to them throughout his life. Ever the devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he loved his family deeply.
He is survived by six children, Cheryl Louie and husband Wei, of Poway, California, Rebecca Little and husband Bill, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, Edwina Seiss and husband Kraig Carpenter, of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Laura Seiss, of California, Maryland, Scot Seiss, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, and Craig Seiss, of Frederick, Maryland; three grandchildren, Tyler Louie, wife Sara and their son, Kaden, of Dana Point, California, Janelle James and husband Zach, of New Park, Pennsylvania, and Tamara Louie, husband Jeffrey Shen and their daughter, Sydney, of San Francisco, California. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Codey Seiss; sisters, Mary Thompson, Ruth Lidie, Alverta Stottlemyer, Zelma Smith, Delores Orndoff and Catherine Long; and brothers, Robert, Raymond, Francis, Fred, Quentin and Sterling.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital for their compassionate care for Dick and concern for the family, and Frederick Health Hospice for their professional and caring support.
A visitation will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, MD 21701, where a funeral service will take place at noon. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.