Floydie DeGrange

Floydie Lee DeGrange 84, of Frederick, passed on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born in Boyds, Maryland, on July 13, 1937, and was the son of Howard T. DeGrange and Florence L. DeGrange (nee Cutsail).
Floydie married his wife, Helen Marie Whisman, on June 18, 1955, and they were together for more than 60 years. He cared for her and tended to her needs throughout her illness until her death in November of 2015. He also took care of his disabled son, Jerry, for over 30 years after he suffered several strokes.
Floydie volunteered for Frederick County Fire Police and was one of the original members of the Urbana Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and making fresh sausage and scrapple.
Floydie worked for several companies during his lifetime including R.F. Kline, George A. Parker & Sons, Ryland Homes, Klipp Plumbing, and Thomas Sommerville Plumbing.
He is survived by children, Roy DeGrange Sr. (Carol), Jerry Lee DeGrange, Susan Murray and Rebecca Louise DeGrange (fiance Larry Remsburg); grandchildren, Roy DeGrange Jr., Matthew DeGrange, Jason Horton, John DeGrange, Christopher Horton, Matthew Horton, Erik Jones; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Floydie was predeceased by his grandchildren Joseph DeGrange and Ryan DeGrange; and brother, Howard Thomas DeGrange II.
Family will receive friends at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Wednesday, March 30, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment in Clustered Spires Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to www.donatelife.net or www.kidney.org. Online condolences can be made at www.Keeneybasford.com.