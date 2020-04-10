Forrest (Woody) James Miller Sr. of Frederick. MD. entered into eternal life on April 4, 2020, after a brief illness. Born on March 28, 1935, in Wheeling, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Forrest J. Miller and Martha Catherine Miller and the brother of Louis Edward Miller. The family moved to Aliquippa Pennsylvania when he was a child so that his father could work in the nearby steel mills.
He was the last of his immediate family and is now celebrating with all who have been waiting for him.
He first met his future bride, Shirley Lovell Wall at the local soda shop and after proudly serving as a United States Marine in Korea, they married in 1956 and from there they shared their life together for 46 years before she passed in 2002.
Along the way, he graduated from Kent State University and became an educator in the public school system, starting his career in Ohio and then Florida. He transitioned to the automotive world before combining it all to eventually become the Director of the National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Candidate Academy where his team educated the future leaders of the automotive sales industry. He travelled to all 50 USA states and to many of the provinces in Canada and Mexico before he retired in 2003.
He is survived by his children, Toni E. Miller, Tracey L. Miller and Forrest J. Miller Jr. (Annette) and his grandchildren, Shanna Miller Cregger (Shane) Michel Ryan Patrick Miller (Partner Kellie Grant), Bryan Thompson (Stephanie), Lindsay Caauwe (Mark) and their families; sister-in-law, Mrs. Ruth McKenna and former daughter-in-law Lin Jackson. He leaves behind many cousins with whom he recently reconnected as a result of his interest in genealogy. The family is glad that he finally has the answer to the great question of how and when his paternal ancestor arrived in America. It would be nice if he could share the mystery some way.
He will be greatly missed by many dear friends including: childhood friend, James McCartney; mentor, Bert Saylor; his Masonic brothers; family friend, Shirley Savitts; former co-workers and students at the National Automobile Dealer Association; fellow professors at the McDonalds University on Rosemont Avenue in Frederick; and his little cat Lolo, all of whom filled in the holes when Shirley left sooner than expected. In his final years while his vision was poor, he knew you by voice and he was a man who was your friend even if he didn’t know your name.
Woody believed that giving our time is the most special gift. He will be remembered for:
· His thoughtfulness and interest in you — he was a man who was your friend even if he didn’t know your name.
· His quick wit — he was never short of a joke or funny story to share.
· His thought for the day — often shared with his grandson
· His common-sense approach to life — reminding you that even if the worst happens there is always hope, so you need to pick yourself up and start over again.
· His confidence that everyone is human with foibles and faults, and that we should look to our own shortcomings before we begin pointing out another’s.
· Patience — remembering that we are not always at our best and that we need to give that gift to our family and friends.
He was very proud of his association with many Masonic Organizations, including the F & AM St. James Lodge #468, Bridgewater, Pennsylvania; AF & AM Colombia Lodge #58, Frederick, Maryland; Scottish Rite Consistory, Baltimore, Maryland; Scottish Rite Valley of Frederick, Frederick, Maryland; Ali Ghan Shrine Temple, Cumberland, Maryland; Ali Ghan Railroad Unit, Cumberland, Maryland; Tall Cedars of Lebanon, PGT, the Order of Quetzalcoatl, PC, ELT; Cumberland Hillbillies and the Frontier Shrine Club, Past President.
The family wishes to thank the kindness of Andrew Donelson, MD; Shawn Buki, MD; John Hagemann, DC; Hospice of Frederick County and the Visiting Angels who allowed his final days to be lived as he chose.
Woody will be buried on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in a private family service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Masonic Charities, 1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown, PA 17022; or the Ali Ghan Transportation Unit, 13100 Ali Ghan Rd NE, Cumberland, MD 21502.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneral.com.