Frances Elaine Martin Ausherman, age 89, of Hagerstown, Maryland, fell asleep in Jesus at her home on June 28. She was the wife of LuRay C. Ausherman for 69 years. Born Dec. 11, 1931, in Ijamsville, Maryland, she was the daughter of Roscoe B. and Laura Naomi Main Martin. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1950 and began a career as an executive secretary, working at NIH and later as the church secretary at the Frederick Seventh-day Adventist Church. Frances Ausherman was a member of the Hagerstown SDA Church, and a former member of the Frederick SDA Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and was an avid homemaker. She enjoyed the great outdoors, reading and traveling by motorcycle with her husband. She and her husband organized the Maryland Chapter of the National Retread Motorcycle Club in 1972, a chapter that is still active today. She is survived by her husband; daughters, Tanya Crummitt, Lori Anderson and Katrina Romanoff; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stanley R. Martin. She was preceded in death by a beloved grandson, Mark Curtis Crummitt Jr.; and siblings, Margaret M. Jacobson, Carolyn Robinson and Vernon M. Martin, all of Maryland. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Hagerstown Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 11507 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown, Maryland. Pastor Roger Larsen of Hagerstown Seventh-day Adventist Church will officiate. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742. (www.rsthvn.com)
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.