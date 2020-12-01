Frances Barbara (Walsh) Kresslein, formerly of Ellicott City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Born on Oct. 6, 1930, she was the eldest daughter of Robert L Walsh and Frances A. (Billie) Walsh. She is predeceased by her husband, John H. Kresslein, and is survived by her brother, William C. Walsh (LeeAnn); her children, John W. Kresslein (Cindy) of Ellicott City, Robert J. Kresslein (Mary K) of Middletown, Maryland, Mary P. Weiss (Mitch) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Suellen M Hagerup (Lon) of Reston, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren (with one on the way!). She is predeceased by her son, Matthew J. Kresslein of Lebanon, Ohio; and her brother, Robert M Walsh.
Barbara attended The Catholic High School and College of Notre Dame. After raising her children, she began working with her husband at Walsh & Koehler Glass Co, Inc., in Mt. Rainer, Maryland, later serving as its president.
Barbara enjoyed cruising with her friend, Doris Flack, golf, gardening, reading, her bible study group, watching “Blue Bloods,” the Orioles and Ravens, and an occasional glass of wine and dinner with her friends, Pat Beyer and Eileen Amerault at Shannon’s.
The family will hold a memorial gathering when the pandemic recedes. A memorial donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation give.themmrf.org or American Lung Association https://action.lung.org/site/Donation in honor of John and Barbara Kresslein would be greatly appreciated. Barbara donated her remains to the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.