Frances Bell

Frances Lila Bell, 91, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Born on July 19, 1930, in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Lester Jones and Nellie Virginia (Broyles) Jones.
Frances became a dairy farmer's wife when she married Robert "Bob" Petro Bell on December 16, 1949. They were married for 55 years until his death in 2004.
Frances was a wonderful homemaker who loved to cook and show her love through her baking. She was well known for her baked goods, receiving annual orders for pies, applesauce cake, apple dumplings, and her kinklings. She loved to cook for a crowd, and no one ever left her home hungry. She loved gardening and tending to her large array of flowers, especially her roses. Frances was an avid Bluegrass fan, and when her health permitted, she faithfully attended Saturday night shows at Lucketts Community Center in Lucketts, Virginia. She enjoyed summertime festivals at Rocky Hill and long car rides into the countryside to view local farms.
She is survived by one daughter, Jeanette "Jeannie" A. Stotler and husband Troy of Williamsport MD; one son, John R. Bell and wife Sharon of Hagerstown MD; one granddaughter, Laura E. Bell and significant other, Xavier Greene of Urbana, MD; one grandson, Cody A. Delauney and wife Katie of Boonsboro MD; two great granddaughters, Lila M. Bell and Emerysn A. Delauney; brother, Ray Jones and wife Shirley of Mt. Pleasant MD; two sisters Mary Dick and husband Donnie of Boonsboro MD; Linda Ritenour of Thurmont, MD; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers and their wives, Calvin Jones and wife Doris; Charles Jones and wife Carolyn; one brother Eddie "Tommy" Jones; and two sisters and their husbands, Freda Myers and husband, Bernie; and Rosalie Hunter and husband Kenny.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 South Main Street, Woodsboro, MD. Pastor Timothy Moffitt of Walnut Point Family Fellowship, Hagerstown, will officiate. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery, Woodsboro.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home for a celebration of Frances's life journey on Monday, November 29, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.