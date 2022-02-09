Frances Federline

Mrs. Frances Louise “Nan” Wills Federline, 97, of Frederick, peacefully departed this earth on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, to be in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Frances was a resident at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick. She was loved by the staff there and known for her kindness and gentle nature. For 38 years, she was the loving wife of Thomas Meredith Federline, who preceded her in death in 1981. Frances was born on Aug. 4, 1924, in Halfway, Maryland. She was the eighth of 15 children born to Harvey Cleason and Nellie Mae Whittington Wills. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1941. After high school, she worked at the rationing board in Frederick but joyfully stepped down once she married Tommy to become a homemaker. She later worked at MMI in Frederick, where she was fondly known as Nan. She was a life member of the Parkway Community Church, and when her youngest son was born, she became the chairman of the cradle roll, where she lovingly nurtured many children over the years in the nursery. She also served and held office in many other Parkway organizations and events. She was loved by the Parkway congregation and was affectionately known as Miss Frances. Frances was a devoted follower of Christ. It is because of her faith that her children — and many other children — across many generations are now followers of Christ. Frances loved helping others, and she was loved by everyone who knew her. Her smile would light up the room, and she always let others know how much she appreciated them. Frances loved to travel, and she really enjoyed her time with her sisters in Florida, visiting Mickey Mouse at Disney World. She also never met a chocolate she didn’t like.
Frances is survived by three children, Timothy Federline of Kissimmee, Florida, Karla Deater, of Frederick, Maryland, and Brian Federline (Marianne), of Hagerstown, Maryland. She was preceded in death by a stepson, Ronald Federline (Judith). Frances had a deep love for her grandchildren, Timmy Federline (Trish), Kevin Federline (Jessica), Laura Dennis (Mike) and Matt Danner (Sarah); her two step-granddaughters, Annette Tennant (Punch) and Christine Harrington (Richard); plus her many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kimberly Federline. She will especially be remembered by three great-grandchildren, Sean, Rebecca and Marley Dennis. Frances was preceded in death by six sisters and five brothers. She is survived by three sisters, Dolores Urey, of Ocala, Florida, Betty Chase of Frederick, Maryland and Barbara Stone of Frederick, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be held at Parkway Community Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Interment will be at Mount Olivet, Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frances Federline’s name to the Parkway Community Church, 5665 New Design Road, Frederick, MD 21703. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.