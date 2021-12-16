Frances Louise Harmon, 95 and one-half years old, passed peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 20, 2021. It was quite a shock, as she hadn’t been sick. She just went to sleep and didn’t wake up. She was the daughter of the late Leroy Grams and Daisy (Harper) Grams, and the wife of the late Lawrence Harmon.
She was predeceased by brothers, Donald and Robert Grams; and stepson, Marvin Harmon. She was born in Brunswick, Maryland, in May 1926 and spent most of her life there.
She made quite a fashion statement wearing matching dresses and hats when she was in high school. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for the foreman of engines on the B&O Railroad. She also worked for the war department in the ’40s. Her favorite jobs were hostess/greeter, giving her opportunities to meet new people.
She had a special softness for children. If a less fortunate child would come in without shoes or a coat, she would buy them what they needed and try to get an address to deliver some Christmas presents. Her next love was shopping. She’d easily find a bargain for you. The only problem she had with shopping was finding the location of a store (before GPS) and her way back home. We often said we would wave her home after a few circles around the block.
She loved animals, from her favorite kitten to her love of her cow that she had in her younger days living in Yarrowsburg, Maryland. She had a great love for her little furbaby, Buttons. Buttons adored her as well. May they meet in heaven.
Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and she would make it special for those around her. It will never be the same without her. Known for her cookies, cakes, turkey and homemade root beer, she was a great cook.
She is survived by brother, Leroy Grams; daughter, Cynthia (Harmon) Dentinger; daughter-in-law, Beth Dover; sons, Stephen and Christopher Harmon; grandsons, Matthew Walls, and Nicholas, Jordan, Lawrence (Larry) and Dwayne Harmon; granddaughters, Heather (Jordan) Oberholzer, Courtney (Harmon) Doyle; numerous great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, take someone you love out to lunch or dinner.