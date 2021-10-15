Frances Shane

Mrs. Frances Ann Shane, 69, of Frederick, passed away Oct. 10, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Gregg “Jack” Shane, her husband of 48 years.
Born Jan. 21, 1952, in Newport News, Virginia,, Frances was the daughter of the late William Sr. and Myron Toler Fink. In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Shane is survived by two children, Sara Cabrera and husband Christopher, and Michael Shane and wife Linda; two brothers, William “Billy” Fink Jr. and wife Sue, and Kenny Fink Sr. and wife Cindy; a granddaughter, Kayla Shane; an aunt, Millie Lester; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Shane’s memory may be made to any animal shelter or cat rescue, or to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).