Frances Martin Smith, 77, of Tranquility Circle, Hagerstown, Maryland, and formerly of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
Born Nov. 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John A. Martin and Gladys (Sensenbaugh) Martin of Smithsburg, Maryland, and preceded in death by her brother John Richard Martin of Smithsburg.
Graduating in 1961 from Smithsburg High School and in 1964 from Washington County Hospital, School of Nursing, she brought comfort to others in her 50-year nursing career at Washington County Hospital, Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, White Flint Medical Associates in Rockville, Maryland, and with Dr. Janet Ciarkowski in Frederick, Maryland. Frances retired from nursing in 2013.
Frances was active in church activities at Providence United Methodist Church in Kemptown, Maryland. An avid knitter, she gifted many baby blankets, scarves and hats to friends, family and charity. She enjoyed traveling with her late aunt Katherine Martin and her husband Dan. She was a helping hand at festivals, events and holidays at her childhood home, Ivy Hill Farm in Smithsburg, Maryland. Her windowsills were adorned with plants and orchids and her mother’s fern, which is over 70 years old. One of her favorite pastimes was feeding, watching, identifying and tracking a variety of birds that came to her feeders.
She loved her family dearly and is mourned by her husband, George Daniel Smith; sister-in-law, Sharon Price, of Belington, West Virginia; stepson, Michael Sean Smith, of Bluff City, Tennessee; nephew, John Steven Martin (Karen), of Smithsburg, Maryland; niece, Karen Martin Lyon (Charles), of Williamsburg, Virginia; and many cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and wonderful friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Smithsburg, Maryland, with the Rev. Virgil Cain officiating. Burial will be in Smithsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Frances to Trinity Lutheran Church, Smithsburg, Maryland.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.