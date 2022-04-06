Frances Sue Knefley

Frances Sue (McKinney) Knefley, 66, of Taneytown, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at home with her husband, Frances Patrick “Pat” Knefley, by her side. Sue was born Aug. 28, 1955, in New Albany, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Floyd Raymond McKinney and Mary Edith (Miller) McKinney.
Sue was a writer for the United States Government. Sue’s passion was sharing the Gospel, promoting Bible study and going on missions. She tirelessly helped people during their troubling times and generously assisted them financially. Through her efforts, numerous people turned their lives around and became successful.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a sister, Maxine Dayhoff, of Union Bridge; brothers, Bob McKinney, of Russellville, Kentucky, and Wayne McKinney, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Jesus is Lord Ministries, 3425 Chambersburg Road, Biglerville, PA 17307, at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Taneytown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sue’s name to Jesus is Lord Ministries, 3425 Chambersburg Road, Biglerville, PA. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at myersdurborawfh.com.