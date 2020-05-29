Frances Warner Ward, wife of Woodrow Ward died Monday, April 6, 2020, of the Coronaviris.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 21, 1941, she was the daughter of John Russell and Evelyn Kennedy Warrner, and a decendant of Edward Hicks (artist).
She is survived by her children: Steven and wife, Marie of Alexandria; Sherry of Haverton, Pennsylvania, and Sara and husband, Kevin of Darnestown, Maryland; brother, Robert and wife Carol, sister-in-law, Pauline Mallgrave; grandchildren: Gabby and Theo, Drew and Abby, Sofy, Sawyer and Tilley; godchildren: Cindy Beamer, Lee Magana and Joe Abney. Lifelong friends, Ginger and Paul Bartin, Miggy and Terry Burns and a number of stepchildren and their children. She was preceded in death by brother, Rick.
Fran was a graduate of Denison University. Working throughout her life in various positions, specializing in investing and the financial field. She was the founder and owner of Tappan Associates for over 25 years. Always volunteering and helping others, one of her greatest passions was fulfilled by rescuing animals. Fran was a bright and caring person who will be missed by all who knew her. More details and stories of Fran’s life and works can be visited by calling family.
Fran you will be missed — Love Woody.
