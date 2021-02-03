Francine A. Davio, 78, of Clarksburg, Maryland, was peacefully called to heaven on Jan. 30, 2021, at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown, Maryland.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Frank and Carmel Artzner.
She was preceded in death by Peter, her loving husband of 53 years.
Fran was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She was the foundation of a wonderful family, and her devotion to raising her children made possible their successes in their education and careers.
Fran enjoyed being a member of the church choir, attending Knights of Columbus events with Pete for more than 40 years and raising her three children. She loved spending time with her family, cooking inspired meals, entertaining, bowling, vacationing with family and traveling. Weathering tough times, making wonderful memories for the family and enjoying the happiness of life were her defining characteristics.
Surviving is her dear sister, Colleen; her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Courtney; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Amy; son, Michael and fiancee Lindsey; and four grandchildren, Hailey, Nathan, Joseph and Matthew.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen; and brother, Larry.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Maryland.