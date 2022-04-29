Our mom, Francine Georgiana Brady, 78, died in Falls Church, Virginia, April 25 after an aortic dissection. Like the tough Sicilian she was, she lived a week after the dissection, but the damage it wrought was simply too much.
Best known as Fran, she was the beloved wife of James Thomas Brady, who passed away in September after nearly 55 years of marriage. She is survived by two children, Jim Brady and Linda Davidson; two grandchildren, Henry Davidson and Samuel Davidson; her brother, Vincent Palermo; her daughter-in-law, Joan Brady; her son-in-law, Warren Davidson; and her sister-in-law, Theresa Palermo.
Born July 14, 1943, in New York, New York, Fran was the daughter of the late Mario and Concetta Palermo, both of whom she lost far too soon. She graduated from the High School of Fashion Industries in 1962, and she received a Bachelor of Arts in art from Hunter College in 1966. Her greatest passion was indeed art, and she made a career as a painter and printmaker, with dozens of shows in New York, Washington, D.C., Maryland and Connecticut. She especially enjoyed abstract and surrealistic ideas, and every so often, she worked in landscapes, always with a unique eye for the soul of her subjects. She never played in any artistic space for too long. Her most recent work can be found on her website.
While Dad’s passing was hard on the entire family, no one felt the burden more than our mom. But, as always, she embraced this new phase of her life with the same enthusiasm she brought to everything. She moved into a new apartment, made a bunch of new friends, joined a painting group at her new residence, and began to truly enjoy a new life physically closer to her kids and grandkids. But it didn’t last, as fate — as it is wont to do — showed up at the most inopportune time.
Nothing made Fran’s kids happier than making Mom laugh, and because she laughed so easily, both have probably overestimated how funny they really are. When her son Jim was caught having an unauthorized high school party while Mom and Dad were out of town, he confessed his guilt to his mother for hours, only to be told years later, “That was the longest confession I’ve ever seen. At some point, I just wanted you to stop confessing so I could go to bed!” In the end, she finally owned up that the joy of her son having enough friends to field a party was far greater than her annoyance at his conveniently forgetting to tell his parents.
If there was one thing about Mom that none of us could ever resolve, it was her stress around packing for trips. Whatever the destination, Mom wasn’t happy unless she had outfits for every temperature between minus-50 and 200 degrees. For our family, this meant every trip required either tremendous diplomatic skills or a staff of a half-dozen bellmen. One of our few points of comfort in these hard times is knowing Mom is finally on a journey where the only important cargo is her own beautiful soul.
That beautiful soul made a confession of faith in her last days that gives peace and assurance to her loved ones that all is, indeed, well with her soul.
Rest in peace, Mom, and please give Dad a hug for us.
There will be a receiving of friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, also at Stauffer Funeral Home. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 1 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rheumatology Research Foundation.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.