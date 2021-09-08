Francis Dale Wade, of 1615 Rock Creek Drive, Frederick, Maryland, passed away Sept. 2, 2021, at his residence.
Born Aug. 11, 1940, in Frostburg, Maryland, he was the son of the late Charles A. Wade and Jeanette (Filer) Wade. He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles E. Wade; and two sisters, Naomi Grove and Nancy Pickrell. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Mr. Wade served in the U.S. Navy for three years, then joined the Maryland State Police. Following that, he was an insurance claims adjuster and finally went into business for himself selling Snap-on Tools until he retired. He also owned and managed rental properties in the Frederick area.
Because of his many years of driving his Snap-on Tools truck in the Frederick region, Mr. Wade was well known in the area. He enjoyed Corvettes, his dogs, bird watching, home improvement projects, negotiating deals and vacationing in Rincon, Puerto Rico.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Judith Carter Wade; two sons, Eric D. Wade and wife Patti, of Bel Air, Maryland, and K. Carter Wade and significant other Gina Calandrelle, of Hagerstown, Maryland; one daughter, Vanessa Wade Owens, of Frederick, Maryland; and three grandchildren, Tyler Owens, Cheyanne Owens and Jonah Wade. He enjoyed and valued his special relationships with his many nieces and nephews.
It was his desire to be cremated. Memorial arrangements will be made at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carlos Methodist Church, 20404 Ruby Industrial Road, Frostburg, MD 21532.