Francis Eugene “Frank” Dougherty, 86, Hagerstown, died Tuesday, March 8 at his home. He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Buckus Dougherty; and his second wife, Jeanette Jackson Dougherty.
Born in Lilly, Pennsylvania, on April 12, 1935, he was a son of the late Patrick Joseph and Genevieve Hagan Dougherty. He was employed with the federal government at the Department of Defense for 41 years until his retirement. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community Church in Midddletown, a member of AMVESTS Post 9, Middletown, and a U.S. Army veteran.
He survived by stepchildren, Thomas (Joy) Jackson, of Laytonsville, and Lorri (Anthony) Enten, of Frederick; two step-grandchildren, Jessica Jackson and Kylie Enten; two sisters, Kathleen (Herb) Lafamme, of Lake Frederick, Virginia, and Patricia McKinley.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 from Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. Interment will take place in Christ Reformed Church Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.