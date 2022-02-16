Francis Edward Smith, 96, of Emmitsburg, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2022. Born Aug. 19, 1925, at Edlou Farm in Long Green, Maryland, he was the son of the late Francis David and Julia Elizabeth (Guelta) Smith. He was the husband of 50 years to the late Margaret Virginia (Bouey) Smith, who preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by daughters, Denise Lupp (John), of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and Marjorie Root (Steve), of Emmitsburg; grandchildren, Jennifer Bolin (Andrew), Sarah Drummer (Austin) and Nikolas Root; great-grandchildren, Heath and Cassie Bolin; brother, Leo B. Smith (Eleanor); sisters, Mary Maritia Smith, SSND, Dorothy L. Feaga and Regina E. Class (John Robert), and the late Julia H., Albert M., W. Kevin Smith, William Donahue, brother-in-law of Sally Smith. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Francis graduated from Loyola High School at Blakefield in Towson, Maryland, and St. Louis University in Saint Louis, Missouri. He spent 40 years teaching English (and Latin) in Pennsylvania and Carroll County, Maryland, retiring in 1990. He was honored as Maryland English Teacher of the Year in 1988 and Carroll County Teacher of the Year in 1989.
Francis was talented in poetry and painting. He self-published several booklets of poetry, frequently contributed works to the Catoctin Banner, and he held the honor of poet laureate of Emmitsburg from 2019-21. His artwork won ribbons in the Thurmont/Emmitsburg Community Show, and Carroll County and Frederick fairs. He gifted many paintings to friends, former students and family. Francis volunteered for the Emmitsburg Library Board, Emmitsburg Food Bank and Emmitsburg Lifelong Learning Council. He was proud to be the oldest participant in the Run for Life in memory of Father Darin Didier at Mount St. Mary’s University from 2011-17, as well as the oldest participant at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for several years. Francis also enjoyed traveling in the United States and chaperoning high school students on trips abroad, as well as gardening and walking.
The family will receive friends at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Maryland, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A rosary will be said at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 19 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD at 10 a.m. The service will be available via livestream. Interment will follow at the new St. Joseph’s cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sarah’s Place Women’s Resource Center Inc., P.O. Box 197, Sandy Hook, KY 41171, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at myersdurborawfh.com.