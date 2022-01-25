Francis J. Lingg (Frannie, Frank, Sam); son of the late William J. Lingg and Gladys Alberta Herring Lingg Riley was born on December 6, 1938 in Freedom Township, PA. He went to his eternal rest with God on January 23, 2022. He was 83 years old. He was the beloved husband of the late Frances (Bonnie) Lingg, his wife of 48 years until her passing in 2009.
He is survived by a brother, Paul Lingg, Fairfield, PA; and his four children; Steven J. Lingg (Joanne), Angela J. Myers (Tony), Susan A. Joy (Wade), and Thomas F. Lingg (Barb). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Aleia Brown, Amanda McCauslin, Mark Lingg, Rachel Sprankle, Sarah Lingg, Hailey Joy, and Mason Joy and 10 great-grandchildren. Also, brother in-law; Jim, sister in-laws; Jean, Dianna and Pam, numerous nieces and nephews, and close friend; Beverly Fitzgerald.
He was pre-deceased by his friend and companion; Mary Kramer, in 2020.
He was a life-long member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, MD. For 32 years, he volunteered as a Little League manager/coach of the Dodger’s. He was well respected by all involved with Little League. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Brute Council #1860. He attended St. Euphemia’s school and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School, Emmitsburg, MD, and the Harrisburg Barbering School in Harrisburg, PA. He became a barber in 1960 and purchased the Varsity Barber Shop on Baltimore Street in Gettysburg, PA in 1965. He spent his entire life as a barber. His two sons have followed in their father’s footsteps and carried on the family tradition. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the Orioles and Ravens, attending his grand-children’s sports, watching squirrels and tending to flower beds in the spring. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, uncle and pappy. He will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main Street Emmitsburg, MD on Wednesday, January 26th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the rosary being recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 27th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Emmitsburg, MD, officiating is Rev. Fr. Bill Alleregretto. Interment will be in the new St. Joseph’s Cemetery following the Mass.
Services have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, Emmitsburg.
