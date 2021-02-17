Francis Joseph DuVal

Francis Joseph (Frank) DuVal, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6 with family by his side in the home of his friends, Mike Davis and Laura McClure. He was born to Helene Cau DuVal and T.E. (Ted) DuVal of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, in 1945. He received a Bachelor of Arts in art from the Catholic University of America, where he achieved record-breaking titles in freestyle and butterfly swimming events. Frank followed his passion for art throughout his life but was also employed in a part-time capacity for more than 30 years by Williams Steel of Manassas, Virginia. After moving to Frederick in 1986, Frank was very involved in the Weinberg Center, the Frederick Arts Council and the Delaplaine Arts Center. His drawings, paintings and postcards featured a wide variety of subjects over the years, including jazz musicians, dancers, wildlife, masterworks, celebrities and lady golfers (commissioned by the LPGA). His work has been widely exhibited in more than 25 solo shows since 1970 throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C, Virginia, North Carolina and Arkansas. He served as an artist-in-residence in the Badlands National Park in South Dakota and the Everglades Park in Florida. He is survived by his sister, Anne Quigley and husband Stephen, of West Chester, Pennsylvania; brother, John DuVal and wife Kay, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; by what Frank called his “neblings,” Carol Quigley, of West Chester, Niell DuVal and wife Anjana Padmanabhan, of Washington, D.C., Kathleen DuVal and husband Marty Smith, of Durham, North Carolina, Stephen Quigley and wife Michelle, of Beaverdam, Virginia; and Mary Kay Arnold, of Milton, Florida; and six great-neblings. The joy he brought through his warm humor and wit will be missed by his family and his innumerable friends, with whom he continued to keep in touch through his personally illustrated postcards for over five decades. A memorial gathering to honor Frank will be planned for late summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Frank DuVal to the Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick, Maryland, at https://delaplaine.org/support/memorials.
