Francis Moats

Francis “Franny” Doyle Moats, 36, of New Windsor, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born Dec. 27, 1983, in Kingwood, West Virginia, the son of Ralph Jr. and Susan A. Moats (nee Doyle).
He worked as a chef for Turf Valley. Franny was an ultra marathon runner, enjoyed biking and hunting. He especially loved his two nephews.
Surviving in addition to his parents is his brother, Jesse Moats and wife Cristina; and his two nephews, Auggie and Hudson Moats. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Pat and Bill Doyle; his paternal grandparents Vera Lyla and Ralph Moats Sr.; and numerous extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zaching Against Cancer, 6700 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 185, Columbia, MD 21046 or Akron Children’s Hospital, ATTN: Volunteer Services, One Perkins Square, Akron OH 44308.
Arrangements are by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.