Francis Scott II

Mr. Francis Joseph Scott, 71, of Myersville, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 9, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia Scott, his wife of 32 years.
Born Jan. 9, 1949, in Frederick, Frank was the son of the late Francis J. and Miriam Scott. He graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in 1967. He was an electrician for many years, and he loved to watch NASCAR and any kind of football. In addition to his loving wife, Frank is survived by five children, Eric L. Scott and wife Maxine, Alice L. Gordon and husband Mick, Peter J. Elsbach, Steven P. Elsbach and wife Elizabeth, and Catherine Elsbach; a sister, Vicki McMullen; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 at the Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. The funeral service will begin at noon on Monday. COVID-19 precautions must be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.