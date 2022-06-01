Francis Sis Sr.

Francis Xavier Sis Sr., 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home with loved ones by his side. He was under hospice care after suffering from two major strokes, at the end of last year. Born Feb. 12, 1942, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late John Aloysius Sis Jr. and Mary Alfia (Furnari) Sis. He was raised in Tacoma Park, Maryland, where he graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 1959. He learned mechanics while working as a car jockey at Suburban Cadillac and Oldsmobile in Bethesda, Maryland. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force on active duty from 1962-1966, being trained in radio electronics, and he was honorably discharged from the Air Force Reserves in 1968. In 1968, Frank attended aviation school in Reno, Nevada, where he got his pilot’s license. After returning home, he worked briefly at Defense Electronics and then at Watkins Johnson in Gaithersburg, Maryland, as a head electronics technician for 26 years. He traveled extensively to other countries such as Egypt, China and Switzerland to train other technicians. After retiring, he worked as an aide, helping care for a quadriplegic gentleman for 10 years. Frank raised his family in Middletown, Maryland, but spent his later years in Frederick, Maryland. Frank enjoyed reading, aviation, woodworking and taking walks with his two favorite furry York Terrier companions, Nicholas and Sonny. He will always be remembered by his ability to “fix anything.” If he didn’t know how, he would buy a manual and figure it out before ever hiring someone to do it for him. Frank is survived by his longtime companion, Victoria I. Foltz; his four children, Francis X. Sis Jr., of Pasadena, Maryland, and fiancee Tess Cadiente, Lisa J. Allen, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and significant other Brian K. Evans, Joseph B. Sis, of Williamsport, Maryland, and Steven C. Sis, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; his former wife and mother of his children, Charlotte L. Wiles, of Terra Alta, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Mallary N. Sis, of Frederick, Maryland, Jarrett F. Sis, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Kayla C. Allen, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Kaleb I. Sis, of Williamsport, Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Briana Martin and Chance Fallin; two brothers, Joseph A. Sis and wife Kathleen L. Sis, of Frederick, Maryland, and Michael C. Sis, of Silver Spring, Maryland; sister-in-law, Joyce A. Sis, of Harwood, Maryland; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his siblings, John (Jack) A. Sis III and Charles W. Sis. Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Frederick County (frederickhealthhospice.org/Donate-Support.aspx.). Online condolences can be offered at dbthompsonfuneralhome.com.
