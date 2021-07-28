Francis Springer

Francis Eugene Springer, 80, of Fayetteville, fell asleep in Jesus on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Born March 17, 1941, in Creagerstown, Maryland, to the late Robert Henry Sr. and Anna Kathryn (Havner) Springer.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Henry Springer Jr.
Surviving Francis is his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Lynn (Childs) Springer; daughter, Leah Ann Springer; his sister, Elizabeth Lillian (Springer) Cheda; and brothers, Philip Robert and Scott Havner Springer.
Francis graduated from the University of Maryland and spent his career as a computer specialist for the Army. He enjoyed keeping active and spending time with his family and his church. He was a member of the Chambersburg Seventh-day Adventist Church and loved the fellowship he shared there.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Parklawns Memorial Gardens; 3218 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church cemetery fund; 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Arrangements are by Parklawns Funeral Home, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.