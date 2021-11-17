Francis Willoughby

Mr. Francis Patrick “Frank” Willoughby, 71, of Monrovia, died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Holy Cross Hospital, Germantown.
Born March 18, 1950 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Ollie Martin and Helene (Fenton) Willoughby.
Frank received a Bachelor’s Degree in history from Mt. St. Mary’s University. He was a water filtration plant operator with the City of Rockville for over 35 years. Frank loved model railroad trains and locomotive history. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, ornithology and to go local and national parks. He was always known for making sure everyone was well fed.
Frank is survived by his siblings; Michael Willoughby and wife Dr. Patricia, Maureen Willoughby and husband David Murphy, Kathleen Willoughby, Malcolm Willoughby and wife Alisa, Christine Gray and husband Capt. Richard Gray and Mark Willoughby, 24 grand nieces and grand nephews, 13 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm, on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Interment will be at 10Am, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s honor to St. Joseph’s Indian School, Chamberlain, SD 57326, www.stjo.org.
