Frank Bequette

Frank Ray Bequette, 83, a former resident of Mount Airy, MD, passed away May 31, 2021 at his son’s home in Herriman, Utah.
Frank was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Leo James Bequette and Nora Bell Clemens.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Lois Jeanne (Schrom) Bequette, two sons Richard Scott Bequette (Cyndy) and Tony Ray Bequette (Tania); nine grandchildren Camille, Brittany, Dillon, Beau, Hunter, Logan, Meghan, Hannah, Maria; five great-grandchildren Vincent, Aurora, Lillian, Claire and Leo; a brother Robert Bequette of Omaha, Nebraska, a sister Doris Jean George of Plano, Texas; a sister-in-law Lorene Barry of Surprise, Arizona; three nephews Steven Schrom, Matthew Schrom and Richard Carl Schrom Jr.
Frank served his country as a Crash Firefighter in the Navy and was a professional firefighter for Prince George’s County Fire Service in Maryland for 30 years.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at noon with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12205 Gramlich Road SW, Cumberland, MD. Interment will be held at the Rocky Gap Veterans’ Cemetery with military honors accorded by Ft. Cumberland Post 13 Honor Guard, 14205 Pleasant Valley Road, Flintstone, MD immediately after the funeral. Funeral arrangements made by Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Ave., Cumberland, MD.
