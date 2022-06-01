Frank Dean Early Jr.

Frank Dean “Dino” Early Jr., 64 of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, formerly of Brunswick, Maryland, died on May 24, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Carmen Laree Early for 39 years.
Born Feb. 6, 1958, in Washington, D.C, he was the son of Frank D. Early, Sr. and Merry (Pugliese) Early. Dino was a graduate of Sherwood High in Olney, Maryland. He retired from the District of Columbia Carpenters Union.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepdaughter, Shannon Marie Reid and husband W. Thomas Reid; daughter, Nicole Joy Kaseman and husband Joseph Kaseman; son, Brandon Dean Harley Early and wife Kristen Early; five granddaughters, Abbey E. Reid, Sophia N. Kaseman, Harlow A. Early, Quinn C. Kaseman and Hadley K. Early; brother, M. Anthony Early and wife Christina, of Cedar Hill, Texas; brother, Ralph M. Early and partner Susan Moore, of New Castle, Virginia; sister, Trina M. Early, of Sykesville, Maryland; and nieces, Melissa Early and fiance Jamie Walker, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Brittney Perrier and husband Preston Perrier, of Timberville, Virginia.
Dino is preceded in death by his nephew, Michael J. Early.
Dino loved being outdoors for anything, from camping to hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong NASCAR fan and loved Street Outlaw drag racing. He loved going to the casino, especially in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. He also loved spending time with his family and five granddaughters.
At Dino’s request, there will be no funeral. Instead, he asked that friends and loved ones listen to a song by one of his favorite bands, Pink Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd or The Allman Brothers, and he will be singing along.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.